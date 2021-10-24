DID YA GET A WIFF OF THAT?

By paying the transaction fee, you ensure more money goes to your organization’s mission.

Team Austin Members: Dan Austin (K105 Radio), Mike Dee (K105 Radio), Mike Ragz (WOWO Radio), Darrin Wright (WOWO Radio), Charity Freeman (ABC 21), Joe Freeman (ABC 21), Rachel Berry (ABC 21), Jack Keenan (Fort Wayne's NBC), Nikki Pietrus (Fort Wayne's NBC)





What is World Baseball Academy?





World Baseball Academy, Inc., a homegrown 501(c)3 nonprofit, is a valued asset for Northeast Indiana because of the positive impact on youth and community vitality. Our vision is to develop leaders who positively impact our world.

World Baseball Academy owns and operates the ASH Centre athletic complex while serving over 5,700 boys and girls each year through programs and activities that fulfill our vision of developing the next generation of young leaders.

Team Captains who join WBA's Wiffle Ball Spooktacular will help raise support directly for our On Deck programs serving at-risk boys and girls, helping them reach their full potential, overcoming challenges of socioeconomic status and intellectual or physical disability. WBA depends on donors to offer On Deck at no cost to families, giving over 1,000 kids/year opportunities to learn, be mentored, and to serve through a variety of programs, including skills camps, Badges for Baseball, STEM lessons, adaptive programs, summer camps, volunteering, and year-round mentoring.



