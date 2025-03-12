Enter the Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation

2025 Ticket To Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway!





The Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation Ticket To Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway proceeds benefit vital community programs like St. Bernadette Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Clinic, Congregational Health Services, Ronald McDonald Family Room, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Kathy Bobbs Healing Garden and other children's healthcare initiatives at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.





All tickets must be purchased by March 12th, 2025 to be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee or a Mazda CX-50.

Winners will be selected on March 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Terms and Conditions, please click here.

Winners Agreement, please click here.

Louisiana State Permit Number: G0004099

For additional information please call Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation at 337-470-4005.