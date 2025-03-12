Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation's Ticket to Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway is back!
A $50 ticket enters you for a chance to win a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee or Mazda CX-50 while supporting community outreach programs. The grand prize deadline is March 12th, and if you act fast, you also have a chance to win a $1,500 early bird prize when you purchase your tickets by February 20th.
Ready to roll? Don't miss the chance to make a difference by purchasing your tickets today!
The Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation Ticket To Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway proceeds benefit vital community programs like St. Bernadette Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Clinic, Congregational Health Services, Ronald McDonald Family Room, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Kathy Bobbs Healing Garden and other children's healthcare initiatives at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.
All tickets must be purchased by March 12th, 2025 to be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee or a Mazda CX-50.
Winners will be selected on March 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.
Terms and Conditions, please click here.
Winners Agreement, please click here.
Louisiana State Permit Number: G0004099
For additional information please call Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation at 337-470-4005.
Hosted ByLourdes Foundation Raffle
Ticket To Drive Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored or administered by KATC-TV. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this promotion should be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation, not to KATC-TV.